Analysts provide stock recommendations for BioVie Inc. (BIVI)

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) closed the day trading at $4.79 down -17.84% from the previous closing price of $5.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1096863 shares were traded. BIVI stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.8000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3500.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BIVI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on July 22, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when BERMAN RICHARD J sold 5,984 shares for $5.81 per share. The transaction valued at 34,782 led to the insider holds 23,210 shares of the business.

BERMAN RICHARD J sold 5,000 shares of BIVI for $32,506 on May 22. The Director now owns 29,194 shares after completing the transaction at $6.50 per share. On Mar 28, another insider, BERMAN RICHARD J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,613 shares for $8.52 each. As a result, the insider received 64,870 and left with 34,194 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BIVI now has a Market Capitalization of 173.78M and an Enterprise Value of 143.88M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIVI has reached a high of $14.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.8159, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.9684.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BIVI traded about 216.37K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BIVI traded about 405.3k shares per day. A total of 35.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.47M. Insiders hold about 55.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BIVI as of May 30, 2023 were 574.41k with a Short Ratio of 0.57M, compared to 537.36k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.58% and a Short% of Float of 4.47%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from BioVie Inc. analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $64.97, with high estimates of $18.85 and low estimates of $14.99.

EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $ETF and $Stocks.