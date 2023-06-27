Analysts provide stock recommendations for LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL)

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LL) closed the day trading at $3.83 down -10.72% from the previous closing price of $4.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1259991 shares were traded. LL stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8300.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when Rhodes Famous P bought 6,635 shares for $9.86 per share. The transaction valued at 65,391 led to the insider holds 31,625 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LL now has a Market Capitalization of 116.80M and an Enterprise Value of 288.61M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.27 whereas that against EBITDA is -25.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LL has reached a high of $11.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9038, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.5286.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LL traded about 795.74K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LL traded about 1.05M shares per day. A total of 28.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.58M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LL as of May 30, 2023 were 2.61M with a Short Ratio of 2.61M, compared to 2.51M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.55% and a Short% of Float of 8.71%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.41 and a low estimate of -$0.41, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.38, with high estimates of -$0.38 and low estimates of -$0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.48 and -$1.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.99, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.99 and -$0.99.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $257.9M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $257.9M to a low estimate of $257.9M. As of the current estimate, LL Flooring Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $298.96M, an estimated decrease of -13.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $234.5M, a decrease of -16.90% less than the figure of -$13.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $234.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $234.5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $965.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $965.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $965.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $957.93M, up 0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.02B and the low estimate is $1.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.