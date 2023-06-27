Analyzing Akumin Inc. (AKU)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Akumin Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.25, up 8.48% from its previous closing price of $0.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0195 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1564522 shares were traded. AKU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2562 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2351.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AKU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AKU now has a Market Capitalization of 22.58M and an Enterprise Value of 1.46B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.55.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AKU is 0.54, which has changed by -55.60% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 13.27% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AKU has reached a high of $2.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4571, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0293.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AKU traded 72.43K shares on average per day over the past three months and 271.71k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 89.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.44M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AKU as of May 30, 2023 were 171.46k with a Short Ratio of 0.17M, compared to 93.95k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.19% and a Short% of Float of 0.37%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.44 and -$1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.58. EPS for the following year is -$0.77, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.63 and -$0.9.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $1.03B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.05B to a low estimate of $1.01B. As of the current estimate, Akumin Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.02B, an estimated increase of 1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $247.83M, a decrease of -0.20% less than the figure of $1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $247.97M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $247.97M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AKU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.02B, up 1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.11B and the low estimate is $1.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.