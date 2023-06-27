Analyzing Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA)’s quick and current ratios

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) closed the day trading at $1.59 down -6.47% from the previous closing price of $1.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18442686 shares were traded. DNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5800.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DNA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on June 02, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $1.25 from $3 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when Kelly Jason R sold 100,000 shares for $1.70 per share. The transaction valued at 170,300 led to the insider holds 9,294,680 shares of the business.

Shetty Reshma P. sold 37,650 shares of DNA for $64,193 on Jun 22. The insider now owns 13,353,444 shares after completing the transaction at $1.71 per share. On Jun 22, another insider, Canton Barry, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 37,650 shares for $1.71 each. As a result, the insider received 64,193 and left with 13,353,444 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DNA now has a Market Capitalization of 3.32B and an Enterprise Value of 2.51B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.45 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNA has reached a high of $4.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4854, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8947.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DNA traded about 21.30M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DNA traded about 28.7M shares per day. A total of 1.91B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.41B. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DNA as of May 30, 2023 were 183.29M with a Short Ratio of 183.29M, compared to 188.13M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.79% and a Short% of Float of 14.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $71.58M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $79.88M to a low estimate of $58.39M. As of the current estimate, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $144.62M, an estimated decrease of -50.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $65.89M, a decrease of -0.80% over than the figure of -$50.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $83.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $51.5M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $341.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $265M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $293.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $477.71M, down -38.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $397.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $477.2M and the low estimate is $334M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.