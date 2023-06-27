Analyzing Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.91, down -4.02% from its previous closing price of $1.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1365500 shares were traded. KPTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KPTI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on January 19, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when Cheng Sohanya Roshan sold 1,839 shares for $2.35 per share. The transaction valued at 4,322 led to the insider holds 211,501 shares of the business.

Paulson Richard A. sold 3,536 shares of KPTI for $7,922 on Jun 05. The President and CEO now owns 809,278 shares after completing the transaction at $2.24 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Mason Michael, who serves as the EVP, CFO & Treasurer of the company, sold 631 shares for $2.22 each. As a result, the insider received 1,401 and left with 244,730 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KPTI now has a Market Capitalization of 217.76M and an Enterprise Value of 135.97M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.92 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.02.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KPTI is 0.02, which has changed by -58.30% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 13.27% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KPTI has reached a high of $6.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7706, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7513.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KPTI traded 2.92M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 113.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.06M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.20% stake in the company. Shares short for KPTI as of May 30, 2023 were 16.47M with a Short Ratio of 16.47M, compared to 17.96M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.45% and a Short% of Float of 14.70%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.37, while EPS last year was -$0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.01 and -$1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.99, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.6 and -$1.26.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $36.01M. It ranges from a high estimate of $38.8M to a low estimate of $33.06M. As of the current estimate, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $39.68M, an estimated decrease of -9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.59M, an increase of 4.00% over than the figure of -$9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $39.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34.99M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KPTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $156.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $141.87M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $150.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $157.07M, down -4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $173.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $205.42M and the low estimate is $131M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.