Analyzing Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s stock clocked out at $7.99, down -11.02% from its previous closing price of $8.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 660148 shares were traded. SRRK stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.47.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SRRK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.00 and its Current Ratio is at 11.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when Invus Public Equities, L.P. bought 31,557 shares for $6.43 per share. The transaction valued at 202,845 led to the insider holds 9,059,507 shares of the business.

Invus Public Equities, L.P. sold 1,094 shares of SRRK for $10,373 on Jan 09. The 10% Owner now owns 9,027,950 shares after completing the transaction at $9.48 per share. On Jan 05, another insider, Invus Public Equities, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 48,774 shares for $9.33 each. As a result, the insider paid 455,091 and bolstered with 9,029,044 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SRRK now has a Market Capitalization of 487.54M and an Enterprise Value of 272.85M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.22 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SRRK has reached a high of $13.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.56.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SRRK traded 317.16K shares on average per day over the past three months and 801.31k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 79.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.19M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SRRK as of May 30, 2023 were 4.05M with a Short Ratio of 4.05M, compared to 4.07M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.46% and a Short% of Float of 22.01%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.48 and a low estimate of -$0.79, while EPS last year was -$1.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.57, with high estimates of -$0.48 and low estimates of -$0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.93 and -$2.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.09. EPS for the following year is -$2.24, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.9 and -$2.91.