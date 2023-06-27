AppHarvest Inc. (APPH)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, AppHarvest Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.37, up 3.22% from its previous closing price of $0.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0116 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1070366 shares were traded. APPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3970 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3660.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of APPH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Lee David J. sold 177,400 shares for $1.22 per share. The transaction valued at 216,428 led to the insider holds 561,140 shares of the business.

Lee David J. sold 42,392 shares of APPH for $74,186 on Oct 26. The President now owns 1,192,109 shares after completing the transaction at $1.75 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Nelson Julie, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 7,632 shares for $3.22 each. As a result, the insider received 24,546 and left with 82,368 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APPH now has a Market Capitalization of 56.92M and an Enterprise Value of 298.11M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.29 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APPH has reached a high of $4.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4465, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1003.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that APPH traded 2.14M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.37M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 155.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.25M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.20% stake in the company. Shares short for APPH as of May 30, 2023 were 21.04M with a Short Ratio of 21.04M, compared to 21.26M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.56% and a Short% of Float of 15.57%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.7 and -$0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.82. EPS for the following year is -$0.4, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$0.55.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $15.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.3M to a low estimate of $15.3M. As of the current estimate, AppHarvest Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.36M, an estimated increase of 251.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4M, an increase of 233.30% less than the figure of $251.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $45.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $42M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.59M, up 200.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $97.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $102M and the low estimate is $92.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 121.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.