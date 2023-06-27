Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) was $4.65 for the day, up 7.14% from the previous closing price of $4.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1817095 shares were traded. AAOI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9100.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AAOI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on February 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $2.50 from $7 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when Murry Stefan J. sold 3,000 shares for $2.96 per share. The transaction valued at 8,885 led to the insider holds 189,859 shares of the business.

Murry Stefan J. sold 4,600 shares of AAOI for $11,718 on Feb 01. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 192,859 shares after completing the transaction at $2.55 per share. On Jan 18, another insider, Murry Stefan J., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,100 shares for $2.50 each. As a result, the insider received 7,765 and left with 202,030 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AAOI now has a Market Capitalization of 126.71M and an Enterprise Value of 266.83M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.19 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AAOI has reached a high of $5.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4688, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4570.

Shares Statistics:

AAOI traded an average of 748.96K shares per day over the past three months and 3.54M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 28.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.14M. Insiders hold about 8.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AAOI as of May 30, 2023 were 3.11M with a Short Ratio of 3.11M, compared to 3M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.64% and a Short% of Float of 11.17%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.27 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.92 and -$0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.95. EPS for the following year is -$0.52, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.52 and -$0.52.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $47M to a low estimate of $44M. As of the current estimate, Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $52.3M, an estimated decrease of -13.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $48.42M, a decrease of -17.70% less than the figure of -$13.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $50.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $47.05M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AAOI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $209M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $196.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $201.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $222.82M, down -9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $239.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $239.4M and the low estimate is $239.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.