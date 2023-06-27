Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) expected to report EPS of $Applied UV, Inc. – 10.5% Series for the current quarter

In the latest session, Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) closed at $0.85 down -10.17% from its previous closing price of $0.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0961 from its previous closing price. On the day, 521521 shares were traded. AUVI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8386.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Applied UV Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 when WOO MONICA L bought 1,800 shares for $1.11 per share. The transaction valued at 1,998 led to the insider holds 22,100 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AUVI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.76M and an Enterprise Value of 20.85M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.76 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUVI has reached a high of $12.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4150, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7136.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AUVI has traded an average of 433.57K shares per day and 2.37M over the past ten days. A total of 8.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.23M. Shares short for AUVI as of May 30, 2023 were 6.78k with a Short Ratio of 0.00M, compared to 18.13k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.18% and a Short% of Float of 0.28%.

Earnings Estimates

There are Activision Blizzard, Inc different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $12.00, with high estimates of $42.78 and low estimates of $0.85.

EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.