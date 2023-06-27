Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Stocks Hit Low of $3.3200 Before Closing at $3.33

In the latest session, Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) closed at $3.33 down -1.48% from its previous closing price of $3.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2034467 shares were traded. ACHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4699 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3200.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Archer Aviation Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on June 09, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when MISSAN ANDY sold 27,500 shares for $4.09 per share. The transaction valued at 112,544 led to the insider holds 211,155 shares of the business.

Adcock Brett sold 825,420 shares of ACHR for $3,852,813 on Jun 14. The Former 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $4.67 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Diaz Deborah, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 12,000 shares for $4.47 each. As a result, the insider paid 53,640 and bolstered with 34,389 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACHR now has a Market Capitalization of 824.00M and an Enterprise Value of 393.00M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACHR has reached a high of $4.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7788, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6683.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ACHR has traded an average of 2.81M shares per day and 6.12M over the past ten days. A total of 243.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.86M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ACHR as of May 30, 2023 were 13.09M with a Short Ratio of 13.09M, compared to 12.46M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.29% and a Short% of Float of 8.55%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.12 and -$1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.99, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.97 and -$1.01.