Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs ARQQ

After finishing at $1.18 in the prior trading day, Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) closed at $1.20, up 1.69%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1064159 shares were traded. ARQQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1700.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ARQQ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on July 19, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARQQ now has a Market Capitalization of 162.44M and an Enterprise Value of 129.08M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 83.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 66.60 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARQQ has reached a high of $10.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1941, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3750.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.57M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 125.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.83M. Insiders hold about 60.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ARQQ as of May 30, 2023 were 1.72M with a Short Ratio of 1.72M, compared to 919.57k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.28% and a Short% of Float of 3.28%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.53 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.26, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$0.26.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12M and the low estimate is $7.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -57.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.