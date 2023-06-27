Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) closed at $0.12 in the last session, down -1.54% from day before closing price of $0.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0018 from its previous closing price. On the day, 660431 shares were traded. ASTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1165 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1150.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ASTI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASTI now has a Market Capitalization of 5.84M and an Enterprise Value of 11.99M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.36 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASTI has reached a high of $18.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1898, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7276.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ASTI traded on average about 1.57M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.17M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 35.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.43M. Insiders hold about 12.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ASTI as of May 30, 2023 were 1.09M with a Short Ratio of 1.09M, compared to 730.35k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.19% and a Short% of Float of 4.55%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.