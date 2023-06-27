Asset Entities Inc. (ASST) Stock Price Peaks at $2.4400 During Trading

The closing price of Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ: ASST) was $1.89 for the day, down -23.79% from the previous closing price of $2.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.5900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 731059 shares were traded. ASST stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ASST’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 31.90 and its Current Ratio is at 31.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASST now has a Market Capitalization of 33.54M and an Enterprise Value of 33.51M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 84.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 120.47 whereas that against EBITDA is -20.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASST has reached a high of $6.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2367, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4520.

Shares Statistics:

ASST traded an average of 2.21M shares per day over the past three months and 11.66M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 12.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.22M. Shares short for ASST as of May 30, 2023 were 34.12k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 48.85k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.25% and a Short% of Float of 1.28%.