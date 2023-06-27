Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) closed at $0.54 down -2.05% from its previous closing price of $0.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0113 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2037214 shares were traded. ACB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5749 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5306.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACB now has a Market Capitalization of 193.70M and an Enterprise Value of 188.07M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.89 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACB has reached a high of $1.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5830, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9360.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ACB has traded an average of 3.27M shares per day and 3.72M over the past ten days. A total of 350.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 295.55M. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.37% stake in the company. Shares short for ACB as of May 30, 2023 were 37.53M with a Short Ratio of 37.53M, compared to 31.39M on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.44 and -$0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.47. EPS for the following year is -$0.14, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $47.89M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $47.89M to a low estimate of $47.89M. As of the current estimate, Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $37.53M, an estimated increase of 27.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $48.43M, an increase of 23.80% less than the figure of $27.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $50.14M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $46.22M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $132.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $132.37M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $132.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $165.43M, down -20.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $190.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $201.99M and the low estimate is $174.99M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 44.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.