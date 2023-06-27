Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) closed at $2.20 in the last session, down -7.76% from day before closing price of $2.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1850 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5819598 shares were traded. AUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4485 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AUR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.50 and its Current Ratio is at 9.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on June 07, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when Anderson Sterling sold 200,000 shares for $2.29 per share. The transaction valued at 458,780 led to the insider holds 201,087 shares of the business.

Anderson Sterling sold 200,000 shares of AUR for $483,480 on Jun 21. The Director now owns 401,087 shares after completing the transaction at $2.42 per share. On Jun 20, another insider, Anderson Sterling, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 200,000 shares for $2.33 each. As a result, the insider received 466,900 and left with 601,087 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AUR now has a Market Capitalization of 2.82B and an Enterprise Value of 1.99B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 105.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 76.62 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUR has reached a high of $3.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6475, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6796.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AUR traded on average about 3.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.97M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.17B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 331.73M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AUR as of May 30, 2023 were 13.91M with a Short Ratio of 13.91M, compared to 13.87M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.18% and a Short% of Float of 3.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.7 and -$0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.7. EPS for the following year is -$0.6, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.6 and -$0.6.