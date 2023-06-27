Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) Stock Closes down -88.69% on Monday Trading

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTX) closed the day trading at $0.50 down -88.69% from the previous closing price of $4.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.9200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 28838655 shares were traded. AVTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8701 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AVTX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on September 24, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when Caissa Capital Management ltd. bought 2,000 shares for $4.14 per share. The transaction valued at 8,289 led to the insider holds 1,425,700 shares of the business.

Caissa Capital Management ltd. bought 3,000 shares of AVTX for $11,714 on Jun 16. The 10% Owner now owns 1,423,700 shares after completing the transaction at $3.90 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, Caissa Capital Management ltd., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 3,160 shares for $3.68 each. As a result, the insider paid 11,640 and bolstered with 1,420,700 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVTX now has a Market Capitalization of 58.35M and an Enterprise Value of 61.96M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.57 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVTX has reached a high of $7.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0842, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9168.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AVTX traded about 79.52K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AVTX traded about 2.99M shares per day. A total of 11.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.57M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AVTX as of May 30, 2023 were 42.56k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 37.44k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.32% and a Short% of Float of 0.58%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.57 and a low estimate of -$0.9, while EPS last year was -$1.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.77, with high estimates of -$0.55 and low estimates of -$1.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.15 and -$4.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.91. EPS for the following year is -$2.26, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.3 and -$4.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $470k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.05M, down -91.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $50M and the low estimate is -$12M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 750.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.