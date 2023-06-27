Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Stocks Reach New Highs at $11.95 During Trading Session

After finishing at $12.91 in the prior trading day, Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) closed at $11.95, down -7.44%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3356918 shares were traded. BYND stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.72.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BYND by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 9.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Ajami Dariush sold 27,690 shares for $14.65 per share. The transaction valued at 405,772 led to the insider holds 78,774 shares of the business.

KUTUA LUBI sold 15,139 shares of BYND for $217,682 on Dec 13. The CFO, Treasurer now owns 58,687 shares after completing the transaction at $14.38 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Moskowitz Beth, who serves as the Chief Brand Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $14.08 each. As a result, the insider received 70,388 and left with 19,179 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BYND now has a Market Capitalization of 767.51M and an Enterprise Value of 1.69B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.21 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BYND has reached a high of $44.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.68.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.59M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 64.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.07M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BYND as of May 30, 2023 were 26.6M with a Short Ratio of 26.60M, compared to 19.52M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 41.42% and a Short% of Float of 45.31%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.69 and a low estimate of -$0.98, while EPS last year was -$1.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.77, with high estimates of -$0.6 and low estimates of -$0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.65 and -$3.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.22. EPS for the following year is -$2.5, with 14 analysts recommending between -$1.38 and -$3.14.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $111.07M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $131.38M to a low estimate of $104M. As of the current estimate, Beyond Meat Inc.’s year-ago sales were $147.04M, an estimated decrease of -24.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $94.4M, an increase of 14.40% over than the figure of -$24.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $106.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $87.02M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BYND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $405M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $375M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $388.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $418.93M, down -7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $431.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $472.64M and the low estimate is $381.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.