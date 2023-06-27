BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) was $2.28 for the day, down -2.56% from the previous closing price of $2.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4966918 shares were traded. BBAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2300.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of BBAI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC sold 361,096 shares for $2.44 per share. The transaction valued at 881,074 led to the insider holds 102,686,955 shares of the business.

BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC sold 749,909 shares of BBAI for $1,814,780 on May 26. The Director now owns 103,048,051 shares after completing the transaction at $2.42 per share. On May 25, another insider, BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 960,012 shares for $2.45 each. As a result, the insider received 2,352,029 and left with 103,797,960 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBAI now has a Market Capitalization of 334.36M and an Enterprise Value of 512.35M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.19 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBAI has reached a high of $6.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5128, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0237.

Shares Statistics:

BBAI traded an average of 9.27M shares per day over the past three months and 8.11M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 138.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.57M. Insiders hold about 87.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BBAI as of May 30, 2023 were 3.83M with a Short Ratio of 3.83M, compared to 3.07M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.68% and a Short% of Float of 2.70%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.21 and -$0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.24.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $39.9M to a low estimate of $38.74M. As of the current estimate, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $37.61M, an estimated increase of 4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $41.75M, an increase of 4.60% over than the figure of $4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $43.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $41.06M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $167.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $163.88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $165.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $155.01M, up 6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $181.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $185.6M and the low estimate is $172.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.