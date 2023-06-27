BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs BCAB

After finishing at $3.50 in the prior trading day, BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ: BCAB) closed at $3.17, down -9.43%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 555530 shares were traded. BCAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0050.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BCAB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.60 and its Current Ratio is at 7.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on September 15, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when SHORT JAY M PHD bought 40,800 shares for $2.47 per share. The transaction valued at 100,862 led to the insider holds 1,412,387 shares of the business.

Vasquez Christian bought 20,000 shares of BCAB for $47,970 on Mar 28. The insider now owns 102,709 shares after completing the transaction at $2.40 per share. On Dec 19, another insider, MCBRINN SYLVIA, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,700 shares for $8.33 each. As a result, the insider paid 30,813 and bolstered with 9,125 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BCAB now has a Market Capitalization of 151.11M and an Enterprise Value of -37.97M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCAB has reached a high of $12.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5084, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.4400.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 604.82K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.08M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 47.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.25M. Insiders hold about 4.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BCAB as of May 30, 2023 were 3.61M with a Short Ratio of 3.61M, compared to 3.78M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.58% and a Short% of Float of 8.26%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.59 and a low estimate of -$0.69, while EPS last year was -$0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.65, with high estimates of -$0.5 and low estimates of -$0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.18 and -$2.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.54. EPS for the following year is -$2.47, with 5 analysts recommending between -$2.13 and -$3.56.