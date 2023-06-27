Biocept Inc. (BIOC) Stocks Hit Low of $1.2000 Before Closing at $1.28

In the latest session, Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) closed at $1.28 down -12.33% from its previous closing price of $1.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 600715 shares were traded. BIOC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Biocept Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Chardan Capital Markets on November 14, 2017, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $1.50 from $2.50 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BIOC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.15M and an Enterprise Value of 6.95M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.06 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIOC has reached a high of $36.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.3372, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.3848.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BIOC has traded an average of 174.75K shares per day and 201.27k over the past ten days. A total of 1.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.42M. Shares short for BIOC as of May 30, 2023 were 62.05k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 10.26k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.22% and a Short% of Float of 4.22%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$4.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$33.9 and -$33.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$33.9. EPS for the following year is -$19.5, with 1 analysts recommending between -$19.5 and -$19.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIOC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.88M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.86M, down -73.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.42M and the low estimate is $19.42M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 182.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.