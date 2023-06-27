BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) was $17.52 for the day, down -7.01% from the previous closing price of $18.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 658572 shares were traded. BTAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.45.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BTAI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on March 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $22 from $20 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Mehta Vimal sold 30,000 shares for $20.18 per share. The transaction valued at 605,501 led to the insider holds 39,903 shares of the business.

Mehta Vimal sold 30,000 shares of BTAI for $646,226 on Jun 15. The CEO and President now owns 39,903 shares after completing the transaction at $21.54 per share. On May 22, another insider, Mehta Vimal, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, sold 6,500 shares for $25.79 each. As a result, the insider received 167,641 and left with 37,294 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTAI now has a Market Capitalization of 510.88M and an Enterprise Value of 441.45M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 854.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 759.80 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTAI has reached a high of $34.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.32.

Shares Statistics:

BTAI traded an average of 545.61K shares per day over the past three months and 666.46k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 28.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.99M. Insiders hold about 31.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BTAI as of May 30, 2023 were 3.72M with a Short Ratio of 3.72M, compared to 3.54M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.77% and a Short% of Float of 50.23%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.19 and a low estimate of -$1.97, while EPS last year was -$1.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.63, with high estimates of -$1.18 and low estimates of -$1.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.24 and -$7.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.71. EPS for the following year is -$5.17, with 11 analysts recommending between -$3.93 and -$6.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BTAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $375k, up 1,113.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $36.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $64M and the low estimate is $9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 711.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.