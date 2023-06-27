CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) Stocks Reach New Highs at $1.30 During Trading Session

After finishing at $1.71 in the prior trading day, CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) closed at $1.30, down -23.98%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 832523 shares were traded. CAMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CAMP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 15.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 15.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on August 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $10 from $8 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when Cummins Wes bought 25,000 shares for $4.52 per share. The transaction valued at 112,970 led to the insider holds 3,424,059 shares of the business.

Cummins Wes bought 20,000 shares of CAMP for $88,610 on Jan 03. The Director now owns 3,399,059 shares after completing the transaction at $4.43 per share. On Dec 30, another insider, Cummins Wes, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $4.48 each. As a result, the insider paid 134,442 and bolstered with 3,379,059 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAMP now has a Market Capitalization of 64.19M and an Enterprise Value of 267.58M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.91 whereas that against EBITDA is -61.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAMP has reached a high of $6.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0146, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5032.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 181.67K shares per day over the past 3-months and 427.83k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 36.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.06M. Insiders hold about 5.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CAMP as of May 30, 2023 were 742.23k with a Short Ratio of 0.74M, compared to 761.24k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.98% and a Short% of Float of 2.50%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by CalAmp Corp. different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $45.83, with high estimates of $27.42 and low estimates of $3.18.

