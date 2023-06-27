Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) Stock Closes up 1.38% on Monday Trading

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) closed the day trading at $5.86 up 1.38% from the previous closing price of $5.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 663919 shares were traded. CDLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.80.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CDLX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on September 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $13 from $14 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 when Christiansen Andrew sold 649 shares for $5.68 per share. The transaction valued at 3,686 led to the insider holds 54,032 shares of the business.

BALEN JOHN V bought 3,000 shares of CDLX for $11,398 on Nov 09. The Director now owns 61,798 shares after completing the transaction at $3.80 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, BALEN JOHN V, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,000 shares for $3.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 23,698 and bolstered with 58,798 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CDLX now has a Market Capitalization of 198.70M and an Enterprise Value of 325.56M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.08 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDLX has reached a high of $27.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.27.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CDLX traded about 2.35M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CDLX traded about 685.81k shares per day. A total of 33.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.24M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CDLX as of May 30, 2023 were 4.63M with a Short Ratio of 4.63M, compared to 5.14M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.66% and a Short% of Float of 16.22%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.74, while EPS last year was -$0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.61. EPS for the following year is -$0.95, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.19 and -$2.61.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $69.16M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $70.87M to a low estimate of $66.34M. As of the current estimate, Cardlytics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $75.41M, an estimated decrease of -8.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $75.45M, an increase of 3.80% over than the figure of -$8.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $80.92M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $70.77M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $316.77M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $290.83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $301.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $298.54M, up 1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $350.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $372.04M and the low estimate is $322.26M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.