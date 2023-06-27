Cepton Inc. (CPTN)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Cepton Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.49, down -1.99% from its previous closing price of $0.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1004773 shares were traded. CPTN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5202 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4900.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CPTN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.60 and its Current Ratio is at 15.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Pei Jun sold 500,000 shares for $0.54 per share. The transaction valued at 270,000 led to the insider holds 27,454,268 shares of the business.

McCord Mark sold 10,000 shares of CPTN for $10,100 on Mar 01. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 10,389,248 shares after completing the transaction at $1.01 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, McCord Mark, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $1.17 each. As a result, the insider received 11,700 and left with 10,399,248 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CPTN now has a Market Capitalization of 77.23M and an Enterprise Value of -1.19M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPTN has reached a high of $2.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4359, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1402.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CPTN traded 616.23K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.36M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 156.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.80M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CPTN as of May 30, 2023 were 2.71M with a Short Ratio of 2.71M, compared to 2.95M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.73% and a Short% of Float of 4.98%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.34 and -$0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.39.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $2.32M. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.3M to a low estimate of $1M. As of the current estimate, Cepton Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.56M, an estimated decrease of -9.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.22M, an increase of 90.50% over than the figure of -$9.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.7M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPTN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.43M, up 122.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $62.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $104M and the low estimate is $45M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 277.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.