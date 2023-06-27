China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $0.43 in the prior trading day, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) closed at $0.42, down -3.06%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0132 from its previous closing price. On the day, 504141 shares were traded. CJJD stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4253 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4030.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CJJD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CJJD now has a Market Capitalization of 10.21M and an Enterprise Value of 33.55M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.23 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CJJD has reached a high of $9.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9044, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6705.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.6M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 15.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.90M. Insiders hold about 7.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CJJD as of May 30, 2023 were 1.17M with a Short Ratio of 1.17M, compared to 729.15k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.28% and a Short% of Float of 7.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $165.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $165.8M and the low estimate is $165.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.