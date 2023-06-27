Compass Inc. (COMP) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) was $3.18 for the day, up 3.58% from the previous closing price of $3.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2267225 shares were traded. COMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of COMP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when SVF Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd sold 15,000,000 shares for $3.69 per share. The transaction valued at 55,350,000 led to the insider holds 117,365,273 shares of the business.

Wilkie Danielle J. sold 1,116 shares of COMP for $2,980 on Dec 05. The President, Customer Success now owns 604 shares after completing the transaction at $2.67 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, Wilkie Danielle J., who serves as the President, Customer Success of the company, sold 6,464 shares for $2.15 each. As a result, the insider received 13,890 and left with 604 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COMP now has a Market Capitalization of 1.46B and an Enterprise Value of 1.92B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.34 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COMP has reached a high of $5.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2798, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0654.

Shares Statistics:

COMP traded an average of 3.25M shares per day over the past three months and 5.29M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 450.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 397.11M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.10% stake in the company. Shares short for COMP as of May 30, 2023 were 17.16M with a Short Ratio of 17.16M, compared to 17.74M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.72% and a Short% of Float of 5.81%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.64. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.42.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.58B to a low estimate of $1.49B. As of the current estimate, Compass Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.02B, an estimated decrease of -24.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.38B, a decrease of -7.60% over than the figure of -$24.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.48B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.34B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.02B, down -15.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.22B and the low estimate is $5.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.