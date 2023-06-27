Consensus estimate for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB)’s next quarter EPS at -$0.02

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CMMB) closed the day trading at $1.28 up 28.00% from the previous closing price of $1.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1778653 shares were traded. CMMB stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0350.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CMMB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when OrbiMed Israel GP Ltd. sold 336,900 shares for $3.58 per share. The transaction valued at 1,207,759 led to the insider holds 2,241,274 shares of the business.

Mor George Adi sold 7,700 shares of CMMB for $38,706 on Jan 03. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 317,075 shares after completing the transaction at $5.03 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Mor George Adi, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 6,100 shares for $5.03 each. As a result, the insider received 30,663 and left with 251,147 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMMB now has a Market Capitalization of 11.05M and an Enterprise Value of -21.48M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMMB has reached a high of $5.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6111, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9946.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CMMB traded about 142.74K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CMMB traded about 957.34k shares per day. A total of 11.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.36M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CMMB as of May 30, 2023 were 326.47k with a Short Ratio of 0.33M, compared to 456.25k on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.07 and -$0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.07. EPS for the following year is -$0.08, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.08.