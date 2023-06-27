Consensus estimate for Intapp Inc. (INTA)’s next quarter EPS at $0.03

Intapp Inc. (NASDAQ: INTA) closed the day trading at $40.70 down -13.83% from the previous closing price of $47.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1883817 shares were traded. INTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.78.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of INTA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 52.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 145.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when Jampol Thad sold 3,231 shares for $49.04 per share. The transaction valued at 158,439 led to the insider holds 648,393 shares of the business.

Coleman Donald F. sold 2,963 shares of INTA for $145,303 on Jun 22. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 555,410 shares after completing the transaction at $49.04 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, Coleman Donald F., who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 21,520 shares for $49.31 each. As a result, the insider received 1,061,086 and left with 555,410 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INTA now has a Market Capitalization of 2.74B and an Enterprise Value of 2.71B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.16 whereas that against EBITDA is -43.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INTA has reached a high of $50.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.85.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, INTA traded about 460.15K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, INTA traded about 796.13k shares per day. A total of 64.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.78M. Insiders hold about 11.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.40% stake in the company. Shares short for INTA as of May 30, 2023 were 1.02M with a Short Ratio of 1.02M, compared to 928.21k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.52% and a Short% of Float of 5.14%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and $0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.16, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.24 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $93.06M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $93.5M to a low estimate of $92.75M. As of the current estimate, Intapp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $75.52M, an estimated increase of 23.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $93.93M, an increase of 22.90% less than the figure of $23.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $96M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $92.27M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $350M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $349M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $349.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $272.07M, up 28.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $400.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $405M and the low estimate is $384.95M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.