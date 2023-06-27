Consensus estimates for Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, Rent the Runway Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.02, down -1.94% from its previous closing price of $2.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 908267 shares were traded. RENT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0200.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RENT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Hyman Jennifer sold 57,001 shares for $2.33 per share. The transaction valued at 132,687 led to the insider holds 1,272,368 shares of the business.

Salinas Anushka sold 38,810 shares of RENT for $90,342 on Jun 16. The President & COO now owns 1,229,162 shares after completing the transaction at $2.33 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Donato Brian, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 20,154 shares for $2.33 each. As a result, the insider received 46,914 and left with 751,481 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RENT now has a Market Capitalization of 138.68M and an Enterprise Value of 320.08M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.05 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RENT has reached a high of $5.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4241, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6982.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RENT traded 825.24K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.25M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 65.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.22M. Insiders hold about 5.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RENT as of May 30, 2023 were 6.32M with a Short Ratio of 6.32M, compared to 6.83M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.41% and a Short% of Float of 11.69%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.39 and a low estimate of -$0.46, while EPS last year was -$0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.57 and -$1.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.71. EPS for the following year is -$1.46, with 9 analysts recommending between -$1.09 and -$1.74.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $78.25M. It ranges from a high estimate of $78.8M to a low estimate of $77.3M. As of the current estimate, Rent the Runway Inc.’s year-ago sales were $76.5M, an estimated increase of 2.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RENT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $328.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $320.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $324.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $296.4M, up 9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $380.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $393.6M and the low estimate is $352.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.