Consensus estimates for Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, Sonim Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.15, down -2.54% from its previous closing price of $1.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1111847 shares were traded. SONM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1000.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SONM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when Howe Alan B bought 1,818 shares for $0.60 per share. The transaction valued at 1,091 led to the insider holds 176,403 shares of the business.

AJP Holding Company, LLC bought 5,534,881 shares of SONM for $4,649,300 on Aug 08. The 10% Owner now owns 19,463,452 shares after completing the transaction at $0.84 per share. On Jul 15, another insider, TIRVA ROBERT L., who serves as the Former President, CFO & COO of the company, sold 729 shares for $0.76 each. As a result, the insider received 553 and left with 314,619 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SONM now has a Market Capitalization of 47.14M and an Enterprise Value of 38.55M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.47 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SONM has reached a high of $1.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0904, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6732.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SONM traded 339.36K shares on average per day over the past three months and 575.13k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.88M. Insiders hold about 53.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SONM as of May 30, 2023 were 87.77k with a Short Ratio of 0.09M, compared to 40.11k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.21% and a Short% of Float of 0.43%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.