Cricut Inc. (CRCT) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, Cricut Inc.’s stock clocked out at $14.98, down -4.89% from its previous closing price of $15.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1191721 shares were traded. CRCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.33.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CRCT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on March 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $13 from $38 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Olsen Donald B. sold 15,000 shares for $8.95 per share. The transaction valued at 134,230 led to the insider holds 622,904 shares of the business.

Olsen Donald B. sold 5,000 shares of CRCT for $39,778 on Nov 30. The EVP, General Counsel & Sec. now owns 575,491 shares after completing the transaction at $7.96 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Harmer Ryan, who serves as the Principal Accounting Officer of the company, sold 4,250 shares for $8.28 each. As a result, the insider received 35,178 and left with 204,987 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRCT now has a Market Capitalization of 3.28B and an Enterprise Value of 2.99B. As of this moment, Cricut’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 71.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 43.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.64 whereas that against EBITDA is 34.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRCT has reached a high of $17.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.76.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CRCT traded 264.27K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 215.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.69M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CRCT as of May 30, 2023 were 4.6M with a Short Ratio of 4.60M, compared to 5.08M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.10% and a Short% of Float of 14.96%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.27 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.34, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.39 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $176.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $178M to a low estimate of $175M. As of the current estimate, Cricut Inc.’s year-ago sales were $183.76M, an estimated decrease of -3.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $189.3M, an increase of 7.00% over than the figure of -$3.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $194M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $184.6M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $853.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $837M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $846.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $886.3M, down -4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $937.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $945.82M and the low estimate is $923M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.