Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $1.98 in the prior trading day, Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) closed at $1.90, down -4.04%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2792031 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DHC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when PORTNOY ADAM D. bought 2,000,000 shares for $3.07 per share. The transaction valued at 6,132,600 led to the insider holds 23,250,019 shares of the business.

PORTNOY ADAM D. bought 1,992,259 shares of DHC for $6,026,783 on Jun 13. The Director now owns 21,250,019 shares after completing the transaction at $3.03 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, PORTNOY ADAM D., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,011,256 shares for $2.87 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,778,540 and bolstered with 19,257,760 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DHC now has a Market Capitalization of 474.79M and an Enterprise Value of 2.89B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DHC has reached a high of $3.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4264, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1410.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.17M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 238.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 236.44M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DHC as of May 30, 2023 were 4.63M with a Short Ratio of 4.63M, compared to 4.25M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 2.18%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, DHC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.04, compared to 0.04 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.64.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.86 and -$0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.86. EPS for the following year is -$0.83, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.83 and -$0.83.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $353.15M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $353.15M to a low estimate of $353.15M. As of the current estimate, Diversified Healthcare Trust’s year-ago sales were $313.03M, an estimated increase of 12.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $358.01M, an increase of 10.90% less than the figure of $12.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $358.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $358M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.28B, up 10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.53B and the low estimate is $1.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.