Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $0.22 in the prior trading day, Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) closed at $0.19, down -16.32%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0364 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4470286 shares were traded. DOMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1725.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DOMA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $0.45.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when Simkoff Maxwell sold 54,910 shares for $0.30 per share. The transaction valued at 16,253 led to the insider holds 5,063,968 shares of the business.

Smith Michael Alan sold 3,121 shares of DOMA for $880 on May 18. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 2,384,337 shares after completing the transaction at $0.28 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Rizvi Hasan, who serves as the President of Technology & Ops. of the company, sold 96,857 shares for $0.39 each. As a result, the insider received 37,387 and left with 1,934,962 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOMA now has a Market Capitalization of 74.27M and an Enterprise Value of 118.40M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.29 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOMA has reached a high of $1.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3251, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4489.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.28M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 329.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 180.71M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DOMA as of May 30, 2023 were 10.47M with a Short Ratio of 10.47M, compared to 10.75M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.14% and a Short% of Float of 6.89%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.15, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $95M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $95M to a low estimate of $95M. As of the current estimate, Doma Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $123.74M, an estimated decrease of -23.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $104M, a decrease of -16.60% over than the figure of -$23.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $104M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $104M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOMA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $325.82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $325.82M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $325.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $440.18M, down -26.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $351.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $351.35M and the low estimate is $351.35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.