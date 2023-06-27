EBET Inc. (EBET) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, EBET Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET) closed at $0.14 up 5.03% from its previous closing price of $0.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0067 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1990742 shares were traded. EBET stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1301.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of EBET Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on February 07, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when Speach Aaron bought 18,611 shares for $0.54 per share. The transaction valued at 10,050 led to the insider holds 743,611 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EBET now has a Market Capitalization of 3.72M and an Enterprise Value of 33.45M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.57 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EBET has reached a high of $3.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2710, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6367.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EBET has traded an average of 1.21M shares per day and 6.32M over the past ten days. A total of 21.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.07M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EBET as of May 30, 2023 were 374.38k with a Short Ratio of 0.37M, compared to 379.38k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.43% and a Short% of Float of 1.47%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $76.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $76.3M and the low estimate is $76.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.