enCore Energy Corp. (EU) Stocks Hit Low of $2.2300 Before Closing at $2.28

In the latest session, enCore Energy Corp. (AMEX: EU) closed at $2.28 down -4.60% from its previous closing price of $2.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 938997 shares were traded. EU stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2300.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of enCore Energy Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.10 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EU now has a Market Capitalization of 327.69M and an Enterprise Value of 370.27M.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EU is 1.22, which has changed by -20.83% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 13.27% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EU has reached a high of $3.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2486, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3846.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EU has traded an average of 770.59K shares per day and 2.79M over the past ten days. A total of 127.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.00M. Insiders hold about 4.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.73% stake in the company. Shares short for EU as of May 30, 2023 were 1.13M with a Short Ratio of 1.13M, compared to 686.28k on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.