Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) closed the day trading at $2.20 down -8.33% from the previous closing price of $2.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1396978 shares were traded. NRGV stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NRGV, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when Icoren Goncagul sold 7,500 shares for $2.54 per share. The transaction valued at 19,050 led to the insider holds 727,366 shares of the business.

Pedretti Andrea sold 25,000 shares of NRGV for $47,988 on May 15. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 2,099,011 shares after completing the transaction at $1.92 per share. On May 01, another insider, Pedretti Andrea, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $1.70 each. As a result, the insider received 42,622 and left with 2,148,216 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NRGV now has a Market Capitalization of 408.66M and an Enterprise Value of 199.00M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.10 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NRGV has reached a high of $11.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1062, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2225.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NRGV traded about 1.30M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NRGV traded about 1.8M shares per day. A total of 139.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.49M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NRGV as of May 30, 2023 were 9.6M with a Short Ratio of 9.60M, compared to 9.62M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.77% and a Short% of Float of 9.79%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.62 and -$0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.7. EPS for the following year is -$0.33, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.5.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $55.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $59.2M to a low estimate of $50M. As of the current estimate, Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $977k, an estimated increase of 5,560.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $117.3M, an increase of 6,824.40% over than the figure of $5,560.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $123.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $107.4M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NRGV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $400.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $352.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $377.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $145.88M, up 158.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $815.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13B and the low estimate is $701.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 116.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.