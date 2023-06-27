ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, ESS Tech Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.28, down -3.76% from its previous closing price of $1.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 752069 shares were traded. GWH stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2500.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GWH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Teamey Kyle bought 2,500 shares for $1.60 per share. The transaction valued at 4,012 led to the insider holds 31,986 shares of the business.

NIGGLI MICHAEL R bought 5,000 shares of GWH for $8,250 on Mar 06. The Director now owns 583,821 shares after completing the transaction at $1.65 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Dresselhuys Eric P., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 23,440 shares for $2.04 each. As a result, the insider received 47,818 and left with 1,344,080 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GWH now has a Market Capitalization of 205.31M and an Enterprise Value of 91.44M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 160.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 72.23 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GWH has reached a high of $5.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1774, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3646.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GWH traded 1.47M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.53M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 154.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.82M. Insiders hold about 5.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GWH as of May 30, 2023 were 7.83M with a Short Ratio of 7.83M, compared to 9.39M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.07% and a Short% of Float of 8.68%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.57. EPS for the following year is -$0.48, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.61.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $3.83M. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.2M to a low estimate of $700k. As of the current estimate, ESS Tech Inc.’s year-ago sales were $686k, an estimated increase of 458.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.56M, an increase of 2,275.00% over than the figure of $458.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.63M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GWH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $894k, up 1,538.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $116.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $154.89M and the low estimate is $49M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 693.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.