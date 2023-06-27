Examining Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) closed at $2.37 down -0.42% from its previous closing price of $2.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 603753 shares were traded. KZR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3300.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 19.40 and its Current Ratio is at 19.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Morningside Venture Investment sold 40,000 shares for $6.88 per share. The transaction valued at 275,320 led to the insider holds 5,447,993 shares of the business.

Morningside Venture Investment sold 25,000 shares of KZR for $178,650 on Feb 03. The 10% Owner now owns 5,487,993 shares after completing the transaction at $7.15 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Morningside Venture Investment, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $7.19 each. As a result, the insider received 359,500 and left with 5,512,993 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KZR now has a Market Capitalization of 171.61M and an Enterprise Value of -65.35M.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KZR is 0.13, which has changed by -71.41% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 13.27% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KZR has reached a high of $11.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6314, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.6462.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KZR has traded an average of 1.14M shares per day and 1.83M over the past ten days. A total of 72.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.06M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KZR as of May 30, 2023 were 2.87M with a Short Ratio of 2.87M, compared to 3.45M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.96% and a Short% of Float of 4.10%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.22 and -$1.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.3. EPS for the following year is -$1.35, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.25 and -$1.45.