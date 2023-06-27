Examining Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ: MCOM) closed at $0.13 down -3.62% from its previous closing price of $0.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0050 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5146310 shares were traded. MCOM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1445 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1325.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Micromobility.com Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Palella Salvatore bought 15,722 shares for $0.69 per share. The transaction valued at 10,845 led to the insider holds 240,301 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MCOM now has a Market Capitalization of 4.79M and an Enterprise Value of 9.69M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.62 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCOM has reached a high of $119.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6689, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.5066.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MCOM has traded an average of 4.84M shares per day and 23.22M over the past ten days. A total of 5.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.93M. Insiders hold about 8.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MCOM as of May 30, 2023 were 521.4k with a Short Ratio of 0.52M, compared to 596.25k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.77% and a Short% of Float of 4.08%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $200M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $200M and the low estimate is $200M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 80.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.