Examining Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) closed at $0.20 down -1.02% from its previous closing price of $0.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0021 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1537207 shares were traded. SIDU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2155 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sidus Space Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Craig Carol Marlene bought 500,000 shares for $0.23 per share. The transaction valued at 115,500 led to the insider holds 500,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SIDU now has a Market Capitalization of 10.21M and an Enterprise Value of 10.41M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.34 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIDU has reached a high of $5.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2438, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0542.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SIDU has traded an average of 2.09M shares per day and 3.19M over the past ten days. A total of 50.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.95M. Insiders hold about 3.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SIDU as of May 30, 2023 were 449.01k with a Short Ratio of 0.45M, compared to 721.05k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.89% and a Short% of Float of 1.11%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.27. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.3M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.3M to a low estimate of $2.3M. As of the current estimate, Sidus Space Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.85M, an estimated increase of 24.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.8M, an increase of 47.40% over than the figure of $24.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.8M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIDU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.36M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.36M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.29M, up 42.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.2M and the low estimate is $16.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 56.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.