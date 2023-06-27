Examining Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) closed at $1.43 down -10.63% from its previous closing price of $1.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1391958 shares were traded.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.40 and its Current Ratio is at 6.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 29 when LEDERMAN SETH bought 20,000 shares for $1.71 per share. The transaction valued at 34,200 led to the insider holds 24,235 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TNXP now has a Market Capitalization of 16.54M and an Enterprise Value of -54.40M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TNXP has reached a high of $14.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2445, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6002.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TNXP has traded an average of 231.82K shares per day and 344.11k over the past ten days. A total of 10.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.34M. Shares short for TNXP as of May 30, 2023 were 996.88k with a Short Ratio of 1.00M, compared to 238.72k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.64% and a Short% of Float of 9.65%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.78 and a low estimate of -$2.78, while EPS last year was -$7.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.76, with high estimates of -$2.76 and low estimates of -$2.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$11.35 and -$11.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$11.35. EPS for the following year is -$6.3, with 1 analysts recommending between -$6.3 and -$6.3.