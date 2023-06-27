Examining Unity Software Inc. (U)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) closed at $36.73 down -1.97% from its previous closing price of $37.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9535638 shares were traded. U stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.20.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Unity Software Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when Barrysmith Mark sold 8,620 shares for $36.27 per share. The transaction valued at 312,647 led to the insider holds 97,743 shares of the business.

Bar-Zeev Tomer sold 37,500 shares of U for $1,292,887 on Jun 05. The President, Grow now owns 1,638,959 shares after completing the transaction at $34.48 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Dovrat Shlomo, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 116,775 shares for $29.91 each. As a result, the insider received 3,492,740 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, U now has a Market Capitalization of 13.91B and an Enterprise Value of 15.28B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.73 whereas that against EBITDA is -22.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, U has reached a high of $58.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.93.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, U has traded an average of 11.22M shares per day and 20.49M over the past ten days. A total of 375.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 323.20M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.30% stake in the company. Shares short for U as of May 30, 2023 were 20.65M with a Short Ratio of 20.65M, compared to 24.4M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.45% and a Short% of Float of 5.89%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.51 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.91, with 15 analysts recommending between $1.56 and $0.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $517.7M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $557M to a low estimate of $511M. As of the current estimate, Unity Software Inc.’s year-ago sales were $297.04M, an estimated increase of 74.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $549.78M, an increase of 70.30% less than the figure of $74.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $629M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $522.74M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for U’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.39B, up 54.80% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.93B and the low estimate is $2.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.