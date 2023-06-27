Express Inc. (EXPR)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Express Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) closed at $0.57 in the last session, down -3.01% from day before closing price of $0.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0177 from its previous closing price. On the day, 660203 shares were traded. EXPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6180 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5708.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EXPR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on May 11, 2018, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 25 when SHMIDMAN YEHUDA bought 5,434,783 shares for $4.60 per share. The transaction valued at 25,000,002 led to the insider holds 5,434,783 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EXPR now has a Market Capitalization of 42.58M and an Enterprise Value of 794.19M. As of this moment, Express’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.44 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXPR has reached a high of $2.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7398, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0050.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EXPR traded on average about 1.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.76M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 73.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.35M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EXPR as of May 30, 2023 were 8.89M with a Short Ratio of 8.89M, compared to 8.95M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.92% and a Short% of Float of 13.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.55 and a low estimate of -$0.55, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.38, with high estimates of -$0.38 and low estimates of -$0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.65 and -$1.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.65. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.24.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $440.65M. It ranges from a high estimate of $440.7M to a low estimate of $440.59M. As of the current estimate, Express Inc.’s year-ago sales were $464.92M, an estimated decrease of -5.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.86B, up 3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.16B and the low estimate is $2.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.