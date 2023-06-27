FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Records 2.3 million Shares Traded, Reaches $2.5900 High

After finishing at $2.54 in the prior trading day, FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) closed at $2.53, down -0.39%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2295598 shares were traded. FTCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4750.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FTCI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on April 13, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when ARC Family Trust sold 35,000 shares for $2.63 per share. The transaction valued at 92,050 led to the insider holds 13,853,357 shares of the business.

ARC Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTCI for $86,450 on Jun 21. The 10% Owner now owns 13,888,357 shares after completing the transaction at $2.47 per share. On Jun 20, another insider, ARC Family Trust, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $2.48 each. As a result, the insider received 74,400 and left with 13,923,357 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FTCI now has a Market Capitalization of 282.59M and an Enterprise Value of 243.56M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.13 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTCI has reached a high of $5.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7732, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6732.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.34M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 106.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.96M. Insiders hold about 11.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FTCI as of May 30, 2023 were 5.92M with a Short Ratio of 5.92M, compared to 6.54M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.30% and a Short% of Float of 9.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.29 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $47.75M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $52.23M to a low estimate of $44.55M. As of the current estimate, FTC Solar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $30.72M, an estimated increase of 55.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $76.35M, an increase of 343.40% over than the figure of $55.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $106.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $56.88M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $327.76M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $219.31M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $264.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $123.07M, up 115.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $469.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $514.12M and the low estimate is $370.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 77.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.