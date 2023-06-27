Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $2.91 in the prior trading day, Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) closed at $2.94, up 1.03%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1851798 shares were traded. GOTU stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GOTU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOTU now has a Market Capitalization of 762.48M and an Enterprise Value of 302.11M. As of this moment, Gaotu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 81.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.12 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOTU has reached a high of $5.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0714, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6970.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.78M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.66M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 259.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 257.04M. Insiders hold about 4.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GOTU as of May 30, 2023 were 9.74M with a Short Ratio of 9.74M, compared to 9.69M on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.34 and $0.19.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $91.41M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $91.41M to a low estimate of $91.41M. As of the current estimate, Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s year-ago sales were $74.73M, an estimated increase of 22.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $111.75M, an increase of 25.10% over than the figure of $22.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $111.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $111.75M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOTU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $422.23M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $417.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $419.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $361.37M, up 16.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $516.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $538.37M and the low estimate is $498.77M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.