GDS Holdings Limited (GDS)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) closed at $11.42 in the last session, up 0.35% from day before closing price of $11.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 504903 shares were traded. GDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.31.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GDS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GDS now has a Market Capitalization of 2.16B and an Enterprise Value of 7.50B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.76.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GDS is 0.71, which has changed by -65.60% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 13.27% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GDS has reached a high of $35.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.08.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GDS traded on average about 1.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.42M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 183.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.40M. Insiders hold about 1.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GDS as of May 30, 2023 were 9.14M with a Short Ratio of 9.14M, compared to 9.55M on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.03 and -$1.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.43. EPS for the following year is -$1.28, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$2.25.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $342.66M. It ranges from a high estimate of $346.89M to a low estimate of $341.18M. As of the current estimate, GDS Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $340.52M, an estimated increase of 0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $349.95M, an increase of 0.30% less than the figure of $0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $353.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $347.87M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GDS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.34B, up 4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.74B and the low estimate is $1.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.