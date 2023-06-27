High and low EPS estimates for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM)’s current quarter

The price of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) closed at $0.90 in the last session, down -4.16% from day before closing price of $0.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0390 from its previous closing price. On the day, 539977 shares were traded. HYFM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9990 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8601.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HYFM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Toler William Douglas bought 15,000 shares for $1.04 per share. The transaction valued at 15,600 led to the insider holds 1,799,328 shares of the business.

Toler William Douglas bought 35,000 shares of HYFM for $38,150 on May 15. The CEO and Chairman of the Board now owns 1,784,328 shares after completing the transaction at $1.09 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Toler William Douglas, who serves as the CEO and Chairman of the Board of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $3.73 each. As a result, the insider paid 93,142 and bolstered with 1,607,395 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HYFM now has a Market Capitalization of 42.97M and an Enterprise Value of 216.28M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.73 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HYFM has reached a high of $5.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1733, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8376.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HYFM traded on average about 494.44K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.28M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 45.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.67M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HYFM as of May 30, 2023 were 3.66M with a Short Ratio of 3.66M, compared to 3.55M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.07% and a Short% of Float of 8.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$1.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.71. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.31 and -$0.79.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $64.79M. It ranges from a high estimate of $65.83M to a low estimate of $63.4M. As of the current estimate, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $97.51M, an estimated decrease of -33.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $80.59M, an increase of 19.90% over than the figure of -$33.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $84M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $74.97M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HYFM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $292M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $280.04M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $283.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $344.5M, down -17.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $313.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $327M and the low estimate is $305M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.