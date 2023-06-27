High and low EPS estimates for Latham Group Inc. (SWIM)’s current quarter

The price of Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) closed at $3.19 in the last session, down -0.62% from day before closing price of $3.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 650051 shares were traded. SWIM stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3915 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SWIM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on December 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $5 from $7 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Cline James E bought 10,000 shares for $3.40 per share. The transaction valued at 34,000 led to the insider holds 169,050 shares of the business.

Cline James E bought 40,000 shares of SWIM for $136,000 on May 11. The Director now owns 159,050 shares after completing the transaction at $3.40 per share. On Apr 24, another insider, Cowley Joshua D., who serves as the CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 7,215 shares for $2.26 each. As a result, the insider received 16,306 and left with 207,686 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SWIM now has a Market Capitalization of 366.18M and an Enterprise Value of 709.61M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.11 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWIM has reached a high of $8.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1037, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4901.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SWIM traded on average about 446.07K shares per day over the past 3-months and 547.89k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 112.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.78M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SWIM as of May 30, 2023 were 2.01M with a Short Ratio of 2.01M, compared to 1.26M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.75% and a Short% of Float of 5.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.29 and $0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.47 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $169.27M. It ranges from a high estimate of $188M to a low estimate of $155M. As of the current estimate, Latham Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $206.8M, an estimated decrease of -18.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $165.73M, a decrease of -12.50% over than the figure of -$18.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $174.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $152M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWIM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $600.52M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $557M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $586.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $695.74M, down -15.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $627.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $645.37M and the low estimate is $600M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.