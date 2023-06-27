Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.57, up 12.01% from its previous closing price of $4.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8171626 shares were traded. HPP stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6583 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HPP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when Suazo Arthur X. bought 10,000 shares for $5.86 per share. The transaction valued at 58,600 led to the insider holds 87,102 shares of the business.

Gordon Drew bought 25,000 shares of HPP for $149,000 on Mar 27. The Chief Investment Officer now owns 116,958 shares after completing the transaction at $5.96 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, Diramerian Harout Krikor, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 3,975 shares for $6.27 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,923 and bolstered with 50,921 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HPP now has a Market Capitalization of 643.90M and an Enterprise Value of 5.80B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.61 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.31.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HPP is 1.11, which has changed by -70.40% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 13.27% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HPP has reached a high of $16.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.9660, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.7390.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HPP traded 4.36M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.53M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 141.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.00M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.89% stake in the company. Shares short for HPP as of May 30, 2023 were 18.07M with a Short Ratio of 18.07M, compared to 18.25M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.82% and a Short% of Float of 20.27%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.00, HPP has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 24.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.25%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.06.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.38, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.4 and -$0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is -$0.59, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.47 and -$0.72.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $235.26M. It ranges from a high estimate of $242.3M to a low estimate of $229.79M. As of the current estimate, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $251.43M, an estimated decrease of -6.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $239.21M, a decrease of -6.20% over than the figure of -$6.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $252.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $232.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HPP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $948.72M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $995.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03B, down -3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.06B and the low estimate is $921.59M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.