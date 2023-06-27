Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) closed at $26.67 in the last session, down -2.77% from day before closing price of $27.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 851257 shares were traded. IEP stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.01.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IEP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 03, 2017, Reiterated its Sell rating but revised its target price to $40 from $30 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IEP now has a Market Capitalization of 9.85B and an Enterprise Value of 7.69B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.55 whereas that against EBITDA is -29.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IEP has reached a high of $55.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.87.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IEP traded on average about 2.87M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.59M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 354.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 336.90M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.90% stake in the company. Shares short for IEP as of May 30, 2023 were 4.75M with a Short Ratio of 4.75M, compared to 1.88M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.29% and a Short% of Float of 6.92%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for IEP is 8.00, which was 8.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 29.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 29.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 14.02.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.1. EPS for the following year is $1.14, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.14 and $1.14.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.66B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.66B to a low estimate of $2.66B. As of the current estimate, Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s year-ago sales were $3.8B, an estimated decrease of -30.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.66B, a decrease of -3.80% over than the figure of -$30.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.66B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.66B.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IEP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.38B, down -19.50% from the average estimate.